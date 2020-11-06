172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|bank-of-india-shares-gain-3-after-q2-earnings-6080081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India shares gain 3% after Q2 earnings

The stock closed with a gain of 3.01 percent at Rs 41.10 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.88 percent to Rs 41.85. At NSE, it rose by 2.89 percent to settle at Rs 41.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bank of India on Friday gained 3 percent after the firm reported an over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit.

The stock closed with a gain of 3.01 percent at Rs 41.10 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.88 percent to Rs 41.85. At NSE, it rose by 2.89 percent to settle at Rs 41.

In volume terms, 6.97 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 71 lakh on NSE.

Close

Bank of India on Friday reported an over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 543.47 crore as bad assets came down.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 257.31 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 12,477.79 crore in July-September 2020-21 from Rs 12,062.55 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:14 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.