Bank of India plunges 6% as net loss widens in Q3

Share price of Bank of India recovered from the day's low and trading 3 percent higher despite poor earnings reported by company.

It had plunged 6 percent in the morning trade after company's net loss widened in the quarter ended December 2018.

Bank of India's net loss widened in the third quarter of current fiscal to Rs 4,736 crore against net loss Rs 2,341 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income of the company was up 33 percent at Rs 3,332 crore against Rs 2,501 crore.

Gross NPA was at 16.3 percent against 16.36 percent, while net NPA was at 5.87 percent versus 7.65 percent.

In the absolute term the company's gross NPA was at Rs 60,797 crore against Rs 61,561 crore, while net NPA at Rs 19,437 crore against Rs 25,994 crore, QoQ.

Credit Suisse has maintained underperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 78 per share.

AS bank exits PCA, while loan growth may pick up, the PPoP to assets remains weak. The bank would need frequent dilutions to fund growth. It cuts EPS on higher credit cost and dilution.

At 11:00 hrs Bank of India was quoting at Rs 92.55, up Rs 1.95, or 2.15 percent on the BSE.

