Bank of Baroda shares gain after lender cuts home loan rate by 40 bps

The Bank of Baroda share price edged up in early trade on March 6 after the lender lowered the interest rate on home loans.

The state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Sunday slashed its home loan rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.5 percent interest rates to beat simmering competition.

The bank has also reduced its MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.40 percent.

Both the offers are with effect from March 5, and are valid for a limited period till March 31, BoB said in a statement.