Bank Of Baroda share price falls 3% on Q3 net loss; JPMorgan raises target

JPMorgan has maintained neutral call on the stock but raised target to Rs 100 from Rs 95 per share.
Bank Of Baroda share price fell more than 3 percent intraday on January 27 after the company reported a net loss in the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20).
On January 24 the bank has posted a loss of Rs 1,407 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 471.25 crore in Q3FY19 and Rs 736.68 crore in Q2FY20.
Net interest income during the quarter grew by 1.4 percent sequentially (up 50.3 percent year-on-year) to Rs 7,129.05 crore.
Fresh slippages stood at Rs 10,387 crore during the December quarter.
Also Read - Bank of Baroda posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,407 cr on spike in provisions; asset quality weakens
JPMorgan has maintained neutral call on the stock but raised target to Rs 100 from Rs 95 per share.
Research house changed its FY21/22 EPS estimates by -11%/0%, while operating profit assumptions remain largely unchanged.
It is modelling a higher credit cost assumption for FY21 and slippages are driven by divergence & HFC, while loan growth is subdued, it addedAt 09:39 hrs, Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 93.10, down Rs 2.50, or 2.62 percent on the BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.