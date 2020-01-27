Bank Of Baroda share price falls 3% on Q3 net loss; JPMorgan raises target

Bank Of Baroda share price fell more than 3 percent intraday on January 27 after the company reported a net loss in the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20).

On January 24 the bank has posted a loss of Rs 1,407 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 471.25 crore in Q3FY19 and Rs 736.68 crore in Q2FY20.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 1.4 percent sequentially (up 50.3 percent year-on-year) to Rs 7,129.05 crore.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 10,387 crore during the December quarter.

JPMorgan has maintained neutral call on the stock but raised target to Rs 100 from Rs 95 per share.

Research house changed its FY21/22 EPS estimates by -11%/0%, while operating profit assumptions remain largely unchanged.

It is modelling a higher credit cost assumption for FY21 and slippages are driven by divergence & HFC, while loan growth is subdued, it added