you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank Of Baroda share price falls 3% on Q3 net loss; JPMorgan raises target

JPMorgan has maintained neutral call on the stock but raised target to Rs 100 from Rs 95 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bank Of Baroda share price fell more than 3 percent intraday on January 27 after the company reported a net loss in the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20).

On January 24 the bank has posted a loss of Rs 1,407 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The bank had reported a profit of Rs 471.25 crore in Q3FY19 and Rs 736.68 crore in Q2FY20.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 1.4 percent sequentially (up 50.3 percent year-on-year) to Rs 7,129.05 crore.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 10,387 crore during the December quarter.

Also Read - Bank of Baroda posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,407 cr on spike in provisions; asset quality weakens

JPMorgan has maintained neutral call on the stock but raised target to Rs 100 from Rs 95 per share.

Research house changed its FY21/22 EPS estimates by -11%/0%, while operating profit assumptions remain largely unchanged.

It is modelling a higher credit cost assumption for FY21 and slippages are driven by divergence & HFC, while loan growth is subdued, it added

At 09:39 hrs, Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 93.10, down Rs 2.50, or 2.62 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.