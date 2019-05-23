App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:58 AM IST

Bank of Baroda rallies 10% after cutting losses in Q4

The bank in its BSE release reported a 68 percent decline in net loss at Rs 991.4 crore, compared to Rs 3,102.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of Bank of Baroda rallied nearly 10 percent intraday on May 23 after the company cut losses in the quarter ended March 2019.

Net interest income grew 26.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,067 crore in the January-March quarter.

Provisions remained elevated in Q4 at Rs 5,399.3 crore against Rs 2,794.2 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 6,672 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 At 0956 hrs, Bank of Baroda was quoting Rs 138.40, up 9.67 percent on the BSE.


First Published on May 23, 2019 09:58 am

