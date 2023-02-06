Bank of Baroda Q3 net spikes 75%: Check out brokerages' take on the stock and Adani risks

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Bank of Baroda share price gained 2 percent in the early trade on February 6 after the lender reported better numbers in the quarter ended December 2022.

Bank of Baroda on February 3 reported a net profit of Rs 3,852.74 crore for the December quarter, a 75 percent year-on-year increase that was helped by strong net interest income growth.

The public sector lender's interest income rose to Rs 2,3540.14 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago.

The net interest income climbed 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore for the three months ended December. This comes on the back of a robust loan growth of 19.7 percent and an improvement in net interest margins as well.

Provisions declined 4 percent to Rs 2,403.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In the same period of the previous year, the bank's provisions totaled Rs 2507 crore.

Read More

Here's what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post December quarter earnings:

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage house reiterated the 'buy' rating on the stock and estimated the FY25 RoA/ RoE at 1.1 percent/15.3 percent, and valued the stock at Rs 240.

With healthy NII growth and ‘other income’ driving earnings, the company reported a strong quarter.

Asset quality continued to improve with NNPA at less than 1 percent. A lower SMA book and controlled restructuring provides further comfort on asset quality.

Increase earnings estimate sharply by 21 percent for FY23 and 13-14 percent for FY24/25, factoring in higher NII and other income and estimate FY25 RoA/ RoE of 1.1 percent/15.3 percent, respectively.

Nirmal Bang

The brokerage house maintained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225.

The company continued to report strong earnings growth on the back of margin expansion, higher treasury income and improving asset quality matrix. The management expects overall credit growth to be 14-16 percent for FY23.

The bank continued to focus on margin enhancement and the management indicated that overall NIM is likely to sustain around current levels going forward.

It indicated that there are no concerns on the bank’s exposure to the Adani Group and the same is well within the regulatory framework.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage house retain the ‘buy’ tag on the stock with a target price at Rs 220.

It raises FY23 earnings by 4 percent due to higher NII, although PAT change is immaterial in FY24/25. The bank guided for a 15 percent YoY loan growth in FY24.

Bank indicated that increasing retail share, expanding corporate yields and higher MCLR share (50%) could drive further NIM expansion.

Adani Group exposure could be 0.6 percent of loans, although entire credit is secured and 30 percent of exposure is towards JVs having large PSUs as partners.

At 09:31 hrs Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 165.10, up Rs 1.45, or 0.89 percent on the BSE.