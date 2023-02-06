English
    Bank of Baroda Q3 net spikes 75%: Check out brokerages' take on the stock and Adani risks

    Bank of Baroda Q3: Interest income rose to Rs 2,3540.14 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Shares of Bank of Baroda share price gained 2 percent in the early trade on February 6 after the lender reported better numbers in the quarter ended December 2022.

    Bank of Baroda on February 3 reported a net profit of Rs 3,852.74 crore for the December quarter, a 75 percent year-on-year increase that was helped by strong net interest income growth.

    The public sector lender's interest income rose to Rs 2,3540.14 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago.

    The net interest income climbed 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore for the three months ended December. This comes on the back of a robust loan growth of 19.7 percent and an improvement in net interest margins as well.