Bank of Baroda Q1 profit jumps 79%: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Bank of Baroda share price fell in the early trade on August 1 as the lender reported better numbers for the quarter ended June 2022.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on July 30 reported a massive 79.4 percent on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,168 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, despite fall in other income and pre-provision operating profit.

The significant decline in bad loans provisions aided the bottomline.

Net interest income during the June quarter grew by 12 percent to Rs 8,838.4 crore compared to year-ago period, with credit growth at 18 percent and 10.9 percent YoY increase in global deposits.

Total provisions and contingencies fell sharply by 58 percent YoY to Rs 1,684.80 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 and the sequential decline was 55 percent, while bad loans provisions dropped by 39 percent YoY to Rs 1,560 crore for the quarter.

CLSA

Brokerage firm CLSA has maintained buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 145 from RS 125 per share.

The Q1 was steady with better-than-expected growth offset by a small dip in margin.

CLSA expect margin to improve sharply from Q2, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has kept overweight rating on the stock and raised target price to Rs 155 from Rs 140 per share.

The Q1 earnings were 5 percent above estimates, led by lower credit costs.

Morgan Stanley expect RoA of 0.75-0.8 percent in FY23/F24, reported CNBC-TV18.

Motilal Oswal

Bank of Baroda reported a broadly steady operating performance, while lower provisions drove net earnings. Business growth stood healthy at 3 percent QoQ, led by Retail loans, while margin declined slightly.

CASA mix was largely stable, which should shield the rise in deposit cost as interest rates harden. Asset quality improved as slippages moderated, with CE strong at 98 percent.

We increase our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate by 22%/11%, factoring in higher NII and lower credit cost.

We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 1 percent/13.7 percent and value the stock at Rs 150 (0.8x FY24 ABV). We maintain our Buy rating.

At 9:19am, Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 114.75, down Rs 1.50, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.