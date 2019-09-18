App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda gains nearly 2% on Rs 1,000 crore capital raising plans

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 143.60 and 52-week low Rs 89.10 on 28 May, 2019 and 30 August, 2019, respectively.

Share price of Bank of Baroda added nearly 2 percent intraday on September 18 after the board approved the capital raising plans of the company.

The capital raising committee of the bank has approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Tier II Capital Bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs 1000 crore, with a base issue size of Rs 250 crore and a green shoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 750 crore.

At 1250 hrs, Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 96.40, up Rs 1.25, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 143.60 and its 52-week low of Rs 89.10 on 28 May, 2019 and 30 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.87 percent below its 52-week high and 8.19 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 01:02 pm

