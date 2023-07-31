Bandhan Bank trades 2.9% higher on bulk deal of 1.76 crore shares

Bandhan Bank shares have fallen 7 percent since January 1. The stock is down 21 percent in the last one year.

Shares of Bandhan Bank traded up 2.9 percent at Rs 223.4 after 1.76 crore shares changed hands on the exchanges in an early trade, CNBC-TV18 reported on July 31.

The deal was valued at Rs 385.4 crore and the shares made up 1.1 percent of the total equity of Bandhan Bank. Details about buyers and sellers are yet to be disclosed.

On July 21, BNP Paribas bought around 80 lakh Bandhan Bank shares for Rs 211 in a bulk deal.

Bandhan Bank’s revenue from operations increased 11 percent to Rs 4,523 crore on-year in the June quarter but net profit fell 18.67 percent to Rs 721 crore.

The bank’s net non-performing assets increased 390 basis points to Rs 2140 crore during the quarter under review. Its total loans increased 6.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 103,170 crore and deposits grew 16.6 percent.

Bandhan Bank’s total branches as of June 30 stood at 6,140, as against 5,640 in Q1FY23.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​