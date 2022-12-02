 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Bank share price rises after Plutus Wealth buys stake; CLSA retains buy with 25% upside

Sandip Das
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

The bank lacked management talent/depth to scale businesses beyond MFIs. It was encouraging to see new senior hires from top private sectors. In the near-term, normalisation in MFI will be the key, CLSA said.

Bandhan Bank: Plutus Wealth Management LLP picks 0.55% stake in Bandhan Bank. Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 90 lakh shares in the bank at an average price of Rs 235.65 per share.

Bandhan Bank share price edged higher in the morning session on December 2 a day after Plutus Wealth Management acquired shares of the private lender for Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Plutus Wealth Management LLP purchased 90 lakh scrips of the company.

The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 235.65 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 212.08 crore.

Also, the global research and broking firm CLSA has retained a "buy" call on the stock with a target of Rs 300 per share, an upside of 25 percent from the current market price.

"Over the medium-term the bnk's strategy remains diversification to non-MFI categories with the company to increase exposure to states beyond West Bengal and Assam within MFI," CLSA said.

