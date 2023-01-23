 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Bank jumps after research firms tag stock with 'buy' rating, with 42% upside

Shares of Bandhan Bank jumped over 4 percent in the morning session on January 23 after global research firms gave the 'buy' rating on the stock with up to 42 percent upside.

At 9:40am, Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 248.00, up Rs 10.95, or 4.62 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 249 and an intraday low of Rs 239.85.

Bandhan Bank on January 20 posted a 66 percent drop in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY23) at Rs 290.57 crore because of a sharp spike in provisions and total costs. The lender had logged in Rs 858.97-crore profit in a year ago. Its total expenditure rose 34.65 percent from last year to Rs 2,918.77 crore. Provisions and contingencies jumped 91.32 percent to Rs 1,541.49 crore versus Rs 805.71 crore on-year.

Net Interest Income (NII) or the income a bank earns by giving loans, fell marginally by 2.1 percent YoY to Rs 2,080.43 crore. Other income increased nearly 45.74 percent YoY to Rs 1,033.30 crore.

The lender's non-performing assets improved. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) fell 26.23 percent to Rs 6,964.76 crore as against Rs 9,441.57 crore logged in the same quarter of the previous year.

Global research firm JP Morgan has an 'overweight' rating on the stock with target at Rs 350 per share, an upside of over 42 percent from the current market price. The brokerage firm believes that Q3 numbers were in-line while the key positive was sharp moderation in slippages outside watchlist.