Bandhan Bank gains 5% on stellar Q2 performance

The bank reported a 99.18 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 972 crore
Shares of Bandhan Bank added more than five percent intraday on October 24 on the back of stellar numbers reported by the bank in the quarter-ended September.
The bank reported a 99.18 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 972 crore. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review grew 41.84 percent to Rs 1,529 crore.
Net interest margin (NIM) for the September quarter stood at 8.2 percent against 10.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Also Read - Bandhan Bank's profit nearly doubles in Q2; NPA burden eases slightly
Sequentially, gross NPAs stood at 1.76 percent against 2.02 percent, while net NPAs stood at 0.56 percent against 0.56 percent.
The company's loan book was up 92.33 percent YoY.At 13:34 hrs Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 573.40, up Rs 17.50, or 3.15 percent on the BSE.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .