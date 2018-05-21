App
May 21, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balrampur Chini Mills surges 10% despite net loss in Q4

Revenue of the company increased by 21 percent at Rs 1,025.5 crore versus Rs 846.09 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Balrampur Chini Mills surged nearly 10 percent intraday Monday amid reported net loss in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company has reported net loss of Rs 42.7 crore in Q4FY18 against profit at Rs 200.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased by 21 percent at Rs 1,025.5 crore versus Rs 846.09 crore.

EBITDA or operating loss was of Rs 8.2 crore.

At 11:29 hrs Balrampur Chini Mills was quoting at Rs 67.40, up Rs 5.00, or 8.01 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

