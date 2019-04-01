Balrampur Chini Mills rises 2% as co to consider share buyback on April 5

Share price of Balrampur Chini Mills rose 2.2 percent intraday on April 1 after the company said it is going to consider buyback of equity shares on April 5.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company was closed from April 1 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

At 1115 hours, Balrampur Chini Mills was quoting at Rs 140.60, up Rs 4, or 2.93 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 144 and 52-week low Rs 58.80 on 07 March, 2019 and 16 May, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.5 percent below its 52-week high and 138.78 percent above its 52-week low.

