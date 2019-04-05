Balrampur Chini Mills gains 5% on Rs 148 crore buyback

Balrampur Chini Mills gained more than 5 percent intraday on April 5 after the company's board approved buyback of stake worth Rs 147.67 crore, representing 3.69 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital.

The sugarcane mills company in its BSE release said that the board approved buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re 1, not exceeding 84,38,327 shares at a price of Rs 175 per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 147,67,07,225.

At 1516 hrs, Balrampur Chini Mills was quoting Rs 145.15, up 5.37 percent on the BSE.