App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 06, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ballarpur Industries gains 12% on sale of Sabah Forest for USD 310 million

Sabah Forest Industries Sdn. Bhd is a step down subsidiary of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ballarpur Industries surged 12 percent intraday Friday as the company is going to sell entire assets of its Malaysian unit, Sabah Forest Industries Sdn Bhd.

A sale and purchase agreement has been entered into between Sabah Forest Industries Sdn. Bhd. and Pelangi Prestasi Sdn. Bhd. for the sale of entire assets (including procurement of fresh timber licenses from the State Government of Sabah) of Sabah Forest Industries Sdn. Bhd for consideration of RM 1.2 billion ( approximately USD 310 million).

The buyer has deposited 10% of the consideration in cash.

Sabah Forest Industries Sdn. Bhd is a step down subsidiary of the company.

The said agreement is subject to necessary corporate and regulatory approvals including appropriate court orders of the High Court of Sabah & Sarawak, Malaysia.

The buyer is a part of Albukhary Group of companies, Malaysia promoted by Sye Mokhtar Albukhary.

At 14:21 hrs Ballarpur Industries was quoting at Rs 14.75, up Rs 0.85, or 6.12 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.