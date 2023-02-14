 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Balkrishna Industries share falls; Nomura has a neutral call, target at Rs 2,015

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

The company's consolidated net profit tanked 68.02 percent to Rs 108.38 crore in the December quarter from Rs 338.95 crore in the year-ago period

Balkrishna Industries' share price fell more than 3 percent in the morning trade on February 14 after the company's consolidated net profit decreased 68.02 percent to Rs 108.38 crore in the December quarter from Rs 338.95 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue, however, was up 5.85 percent at Rs 2,165.57 crore from Rs 2,045.81 crore in the same period in 2021.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 314.26 crore, a decline of 44.84 percent from Rs 569.69 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

At 10.38 am, Balkrishna Industries was quoting at Rs 1,996.40, down Rs 56.95, or 2.77 percent.