Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balaji Telefilms gains 8% on sale of rights for upcoming movies

The company completed the sale of theatrical distribution rights for its upcoming slate of four exciting movies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Balaji Telefilms shares gained over 8 percent in the early trade on June 21 after company completed the sale of distribution rights for its upcoming movies.

The company completed the sale of theatrical distribution rights for its upcoming slate of four exciting movies. Pen Marudhar Entertainment (subsidiary of Pen Studios) has acquired the distribution rights for Mental Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi, Dream Girl & Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, company said in its press release.

Earlier in the year the company had sold to Zee Entertainment Enterprise the Satellite, Digital and Music rights for these films, it added.

Close

Shobha Kapoor Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms said, "We are pleased with this development and look forward to working with such experienced partners, who can optimise the reach and potential of our forthcoming slate. We will remain selective and profitable in our movie business and continue to tell unique and engaging stories.”

related news

At 09:35 hrs Balaji Telefilms was quoting at Rs 62.85, up Rs 2.40, or 3.97 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here



First Published on Jun 21, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

