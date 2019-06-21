Balaji Telefilms gains 8% on sale of rights for upcoming movies

Balaji Telefilms shares gained over 8 percent in the early trade on June 21 after company completed the sale of distribution rights for its upcoming movies.

The company completed the sale of theatrical distribution rights for its upcoming slate of four exciting movies. Pen Marudhar Entertainment (subsidiary of Pen Studios) has acquired the distribution rights for Mental Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi, Dream Girl & Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, company said in its press release.

Earlier in the year the company had sold to Zee Entertainment Enterprise the Satellite, Digital and Music rights for these films, it added.

Shobha Kapoor Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms said, "We are pleased with this development and look forward to working with such experienced partners, who can optimise the reach and potential of our forthcoming slate. We will remain selective and profitable in our movie business and continue to tell unique and engaging stories.”

At 09:35 hrs Balaji Telefilms was quoting at Rs 62.85, up Rs 2.40, or 3.97 percent on the BSE.

