you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balaji Amines share price rises 7% on environmental clearance for plant

The estimated project cost is Rs 400 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
 
 
Balaji Amines share price rose 7 percent in the early trade on November 28 after the company received environmental clearance for setting up a plant at Solapur, Maharashtra

The company is setting up organic and speciality chemicals manufacturing unit of capacity 8742 TPD (tors per day) in an area of 36 ha located at Plot No. F-104 (unit IV), Chincholi MIDC, District Solapur Maharashtra.

The project also involves installation of captive power plant of total capacity of 10 MWH.

The estimated project cost is Rs 400 crore.

The company has received the environmental clearance for the same from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India.

At 0920 hrs, Balaji Amines was quoting at Rs 372, up Rs 22.00, or 6.29 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

