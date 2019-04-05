Bal Pharma gains 8% on EU-GMP approval

Bal Pharma gained nearly 8 percent intraday on April 5 after the pharmaceutical company received EU-GMP approval for formulations manufacturing plant in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

The company in its BSE release said, "The EUGMP approval allows the plant to manufacture finished dosage formulations for supplying to regulated markets including Europe, US, Japan and Australia among others."

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 109 and 52-week low of Rs 62.75 on 11 September 2018 and 18 February 2019, respectively.

AT 1006 hrs, Bal Pharma was quoting Rs 74.90, up 7.77 percent on the BSE.