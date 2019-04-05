App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bal Pharma gains 8% on EU-GMP approval

AT 1006 hrs, Bal Pharma was quoting Rs 74.90, up 7.77 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bal Pharma gained nearly 8 percent intraday on April 5 after the pharmaceutical company received EU-GMP approval for formulations manufacturing plant in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

The company in its BSE release said, "The EUGMP approval allows the plant to manufacture finished dosage formulations for supplying to regulated markets including Europe, US, Japan and Australia among others."

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 109 and 52-week low of Rs 62.75 on 11 September 2018 and 18 February 2019, respectively.

AT 1006 hrs, Bal Pharma was quoting Rs 74.90, up 7.77 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 10:10 am

tags #Bal Pharma #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

WhatsApp Business For iPhone Rollout Begins Worldwide Including India: ...

KAR PUC Result 2019: Karnataka Class 12 Result to be Declared in April ...

Vidarbha Coach Pandit Resigns Citing Health Reasons: Report

Shah Rukh Receives Honorary Doctorate from University of Law, London; ...

Andhra-based Journal Publisher Fined $50 Million for Making 'Deceptive ...

Avengers Endgame Co-director Joe Russo on Why Superhero Mythology Work ...

Convener of Congress-led UDF in Kerala Suffers Heart Attack

Google And Walmart Team up to Let Customers Order Groceries by Voice

In Gujarat’s Dangs District, Tribals Are Left With No Option but to ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange likely to be expelled from Ecuador

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold gains led by bank, IT stocks

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter war escalates

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Shazam will have a great opening, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.