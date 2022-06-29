 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup|Markets close lower following a choppy session; financials & IT names top drags

Moneycontrol News
Jun 29, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST

Benchmark indices ended in the red with Sensex down 150 points, and Nifty falling 0.3%. Among sectors, selling was seen in bank, IT and FMCG names. The mid and small cap indices also ended in the red.

Jun 29, 2022
