Bajar Gupshup|Markets close lower following a choppy session; financials & IT names top drags
Moneycontrol News
Jun 29, 2022 / 05:58 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended in the red with Sensex down 150 points, and Nifty falling 0.3%. Among sectors, selling was seen in bank, IT and FMCG names. The mid and small cap indices also ended in the red.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 29, 2022 05:58 pm
