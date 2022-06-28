 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Markets recover from day’s low to end flat; oil & gas, metals indices gained most

Moneycontrol News
Jun 28, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

The benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session, with the Sensex ending at 53,177 and Nifty closing at 15,850. Among sectors, auto, metal, and oil & gas indices rose 1-2 percent, while some selling was seen in the financial names.

first published: Jun 28, 2022 06:22 pm
