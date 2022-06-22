business Bajar Gupshup | Markets plunge as investors take cue from early slump in Europe and weakness in Asia At Close, the Sensex was down 709.54 points or 1.35 percent at 51,822.53, and the Nifty was down 225.50 points or 1.44 percent at 15,413.30. About 1,218 shares advanced, 2,025 declined and 105 shares were unchanged. BSE midcap index falls; TCS, Maruti Suzuki gain as Tata steel and Wipro fall. Confused about where to invest your stocks today? Yatin Mota has got you covered in today's episode of Bajar Gupshup