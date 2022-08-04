 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower before RBI Policy; Realty drags but IT & Pharma gain

Moneycontrol News
Aug 04, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Sensex was down 0.09 percent and Nifty closed at 17,382. Smallcap indices ended with marginal gains. Watch the video to know more about today's market session.

Aug 4, 2022
