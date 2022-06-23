business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end on positive note; Nifty closes above 15,500 Benchmark indices on June 23 ended on a positive note in the highly volatile session with the Nifty above 15,500. At close, Sensex was up 443 points, and Nifty gained 143 points. The Auto index rose 4 percent, while capital goods, IT, pharma, and realty indices gained 1 percent each.