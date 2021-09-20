Bajaj Holdings share price gains after board declares dividend

live bse live

Bajaj Holdings & Investment share price gained over 3 percent in the morning session on September 20 after the company declared interim dividend.

Bajaj Holdings informed that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on September 17, have declared an interim dividend of Rs 90 per equity share, of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2022.

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as September 29, 2021. The aforesaid interim dividend shall be credited/dispatched on or around October 11, the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 4,560, up Rs 159.85, or 3.63 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 4,800.15 and an intraday low of Rs 4,420.