Bajaj Finserv rises as board considering stock split and bonus share issue

Bajaj Finserv share price rose nearly four percent intraday on July 26 after the company said the board will meet on 28 July to consider a proposal for a stock split and issue of bonus shares.

Bajaj Finserv's board will consider the proposal of sub-division of shares of face value Rs 5 each. It will also consider the proposal of issue of fully-paid bonus shares to members of the company.

At 09:52 hours, Bajaj Finserv was quoting at Rs 12,850, up Rs 239.35 or 1.90 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52 week high of Rs 19,319.95 and a 52 week low of Rs 10,777.00 on 19 October 2021 and 1 July 2022 respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.49 percent below its 52 week high and 19.24 percent above its 52 week low.