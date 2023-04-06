 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finance stock jumps after RBI holds rates

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Interest-rate sensitive banking, finance, realty and auto stocks climbed after the RBI decided to hold rates.

Bajaj Finance Office Building in Mumbai (File pic)

Shares of Bajaj Finance climbed 2.50 percent to Rs 5,909.95 in afternoon trade on Thursday, in tandem with other banking and finance counters after the RBI in a surprise move left interest rates unchanged.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also maintained the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, highlighting its readiness to act should the situation so warrant. An accommodative monetary policy is when central banks expand the money supply to boost the economy.

The MPC kept the repo rate, or the rate at which it lends short-term funds to banks, at 6.5 percent.

