 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bajaj Finance spurts 4% on strong Q4 business update

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

The non-banking finance company said its customer franchises increased by 3.1 Mn to stand at 69.1 Mn as of 31 March 2023.

Bajaj Finance (File pic)

Shares of Bajaj Finance zoomed 3.83 percent to emerge as the top Nifty gainer in morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported strong growth in new loans and AUM for the fourth quarter of 2022-23.

Sharing its business updates for the quarter, the non-banking finance company said its customer franchises increased by 3.1 million to stand at 69.1 million as of March 31, 2023.

“The Company recorded highest ever increase in its customer franchise of 11.5 million in FY23,” it said in a regulatory filing on April 4.

New loans booked during Q4 FY23 grew by 20 percent to 7.6 million as compared to 6.3 million in Q4 FY22.