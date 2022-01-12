Bajaj Finance share price up as board to consider fundraising proposal

live bse live

Bajaj Finance share price rose 2 percent intraday to Rs 7,869.90 on January 12 after the non-banking finance company said its board will consider a fundraising plan at its meeting next week.

A meeting of the board of directors of Bajaj Finance will be held on January 18, 2022, to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.

At the said meeting, the board will also consider raising of funds by debt issue/issue of non-convertible debentures as a part of the proposed increase in the overall borrowing limit, pursuant to Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the shareholders.

At 10.45 am, Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 7,864.70, up Rs 195.65, or 2.55 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 8,020.20 on October 18, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,361.60 on April 19, 2021. It is trading 1.94 percent below its 52-week high and 80.32 percent above its 52-week low.