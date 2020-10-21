172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|bajaj-finance-share-price-down-2-after-q2-profit-dips-36-5993501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finance share price down 2% after Q2 profit dips 36%

The NBFC major's profit dropped to Rs 965 crore from Rs 1,506 crore in the year-ago period due to elevated provisions.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Finance share price was down over 2 percent intraday on October 21 after the company reported a 36 percent drop in profits for the September quarter.

The NBFC major saw a massive 36 percent decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020 due to elevated provisions. Profit fell to Rs 965 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 1,506 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated net interest income increased 4 percent to Rs 4,165 crore in Q2FY21 year-on-year, which was better than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 3,711.7 crore.

Close

Capture

related news

At 1411 hours, the stock was trading at Rs 3,180.25, down Rs 81.85, or 2.51 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 3,295.00 and an intraday low of Rs 3,176.45.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, MFs decreased their shareholding last quarter with recent results showing declining operating profit margin and net profits (YoY).

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish, with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.