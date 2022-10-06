English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bajaj Finance reports strong asset growth but loan bookings disappoint Street

    On sequential basis, new loan bookings have seen a drop from 7.4 million in Q1FY23

    Moneycontrol News
    October 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

    Share price of Bajaj Finance opened marginally higher on October 6 and then slipped into red, despite the company reporting robust AUM (assets under management) growth of 31 percent for the September quarter. AUM grew to approximately Rs 2.18 lakh crore as compared to Rs 1.66 lakh crore as of 30 September 2021.

    At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 7,376 on the National Stock Exchange, down 1.5 percent. It is the the top index loser today. The stock has gained almost 50 percent from its June low of Rs 5,200 levels.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    In an exchange filing, the company informed that customer franchise now stands at 62.9 million as compared to 52.8 million in the year-ago period. “In Q2FY23, the customer franchise increased by 2.6 million. New loans booked during the quarter were 6.8 million as compared to 6.3 million in Q2FY22,” it added.

    On a sequential basis, new loan bookings have seen a drop from 7.4 million in Q1FY23. Global brokerage firm Macquarie has an underperform call with a target of Rs 5,000 on the stock. “AUM growth is ahead of estimates but loan volumes are flat versus FY20 overall volume. Loans booked are still below estimate of 7 million.”

    Close

    Related stories

    CLSA has a Sell rating with a target of Rs 5,600 per share. “Number of loans disbursed was up only 8 percent YoY. This divergence between volume and value growth could be due to higher ticket sizes, and mix changes,” it said.

    Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance’s liquidity surplus remains strong with consolidated net liquidity surplus at Rs 9,300 crore. For the quarter ended September, capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 25.1 percent and deposit book recorded a growth of 37 percent YoY to Rs 39,400 crore.

    Jefferies and BofA Securities remain bullish on the stock with Buy call and target prices of Rs 8,000 and Rs 8,345 respectively. They believe uptick in customer franchise and AUM are positive triggers for Bajaj Finance and the company is well-positioned for strong growth revival.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 09:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.