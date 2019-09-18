App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Finance mulls raising Rs 8,500 cr via QIP; stock up 2%

The fund raising plan is subject to shareholders approval.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 2.5 percent in early trade on September 18 after the company's board approved the plan to raise Rs 8,500 crore.

The company board, in its meeting held on September 17, approved raising of capital through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crore by issue of equity shares and/or eligible securities.

The board of directors have also authorised a special committee of the board to decide, the terms and conditions of the proposed QIP, and an allotment committee, for allotment of equity shares and/or eligible securities, pursuant to the QIP.

Although, the fund raising plan is subject to shareholders approval.

At 0926 hrs, Bajaj Finance was quoting at Rs 3,444.75, up Rs 79.10, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

