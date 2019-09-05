Bajaj Finance gains on allotment of NCDs; eyes $1 billion share sale by year-end

Shares of financial services major Bajaj Finance gained over 1 percent on September 5. The gains could have been aided by a Rs 1,400 crore debenture allotment via private placement and media reports suggesting the company has identified three banks for a $1 billion share sale.

In a release to the BSE, the company said the Debenture Allotment Committee has allotted 14,000 Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each amounting to Rs 1,400 crore.

CNBC-TV18 reported that Bajaj Finance has picked three banks including Nomura Holdings, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JM Financial to arrange a share sale of about $1 billion.

A Bloomberg report had also earlier pointed out that Bajaj Finance plans to sell shares by December as a safeguard against the liquidity crunch plaguing the sector, and may add more arrangers for the same.