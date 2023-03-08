 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bajaj Finance assets growth to slow down, says Ambit Capital, starts 'sell' rating

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

One potential solution for Bajaj Finance could be to obtain a banking license, said Ambit Capital, but this would likely result in a compression of RoE to around 15 percent

The simmering competition is likely to build pressure on Bajaj Finance's assets growth, believes Ambit Capital, which has initiated a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 5,028 apiece.

"Bajaj Finance’s one-year forward valuation implies 25 percent AUM (assets under management) growth with 20 percent RoE (return on equity) over the next decade. Despite superior technology, analytics, processes and distribution, it’s a tall task," Ambit Capital said in a report, adding that no Indian lender has grown at a rate of more than 20 percent in the past two decades.

The stock is trading at a one-year forward PE (price-to-earnings ratio) of 32x and PB ratio of 5.5x, as per Bloomberg data.

Follow our live blog for all the market action