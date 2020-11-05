172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|bajaj-electricals-share-price-rises-6-on-posting-profit-in-q2-6070701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Electricals share price rises 6% on posting profit in Q2

The company's revenue in the September quarter was up 11.1% at Rs 1,218 crore versus Rs 1,095.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Electricals share price rose 6 percent intraday on November 5 the after the company posted consolidated net profit at Rs 53.1 crore against a loss of Rs 32.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue was up 11.1 percent at Rs 1,218 crore against Rs 1,095.6 crore in the year-ago period, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 105 crore against Rs 24 crore and margin was at 8.6 percent versus 2.2 percent, YoY.

Close

At 1436 hours, Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 509.60, up Rs 23.20, or 4.77 percent, on the BSE.

bE

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 545 on August 26, 2020 and the 52-week low of Rs 260 on April 3, 2020.

The share price has added 51 percent in the last six months.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 02:49 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.