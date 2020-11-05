Bajaj Electricals share price rises 6% on posting profit in Q2

Bajaj Electricals share price rose 6 percent intraday on November 5 the after the company posted consolidated net profit at Rs 53.1 crore against a loss of Rs 32.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue was up 11.1 percent at Rs 1,218 crore against Rs 1,095.6 crore in the year-ago period, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was at Rs 105 crore against Rs 24 crore and margin was at 8.6 percent versus 2.2 percent, YoY.

At 1436 hours, Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 509.60, up Rs 23.20, or 4.77 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 545 on August 26, 2020 and the 52-week low of Rs 260 on April 3, 2020.

The share price has added 51 percent in the last six months.