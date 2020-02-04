App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Electricals share price rises 12% despite weak Q3 results

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bajaj Electricals share price rose percent intraday on February 4 despite the company reporting a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company's consolidated net profit was down 84 percent at Rs 9.86 crore versus Rs 61.31 crore, while revenue was down 40.7 percent at Rs 1,284 crore versus Rs 2,165 crore, YoY

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shed 50 percent at Rs 67.3 crore versus Rs 135 crore and EBITDA margin was down 100 bps at 5.2 percent versus 6.2 percent, YoY.

At 14:35 hrs, Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 412.85, up Rs 37.10, or 9.87 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 587.75 and its 52-week low Rs 306.30 on 16 April 2019 and 21 November 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.76 percent below its 52-week high and 34.79 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Buzzing Stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.