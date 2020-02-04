Bajaj Electricals share price rises 12% despite weak Q3 results

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 587.75 and 52-week low Rs 306.30 on 16 April, 2019 and 21 November, 2019, respectively.
Bajaj Electricals share price rose percent intraday on February 4 despite the company reporting a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.
The company's consolidated net profit was down 84 percent at Rs 9.86 crore versus Rs 61.31 crore, while revenue was down 40.7 percent at Rs 1,284 crore versus Rs 2,165 crore, YoY
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) shed 50 percent at Rs 67.3 crore versus Rs 135 crore and EBITDA margin was down 100 bps at 5.2 percent versus 6.2 percent, YoY.
At 14:35 hrs, Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 412.85, up Rs 37.10, or 9.87 percent.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 587.75 and its 52-week low Rs 306.30 on 16 April 2019 and 21 November 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 29.76 percent below its 52-week high and 34.79 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.