Bajaj Electricals share price jumps 10% after board approves review of corporate structure

Bajaj Electricals share price jumped 10 percent to Rs 1,159.95 intraday on December 10 after the company announced that it is going to review corporate structure.

At 9:50am, the scrip traded at 1130.90, up 8.05% on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex was down 152.37 points at 0.26% at 58,654.76.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on December 9, 2021, has authorised some of the directors and officials of the Company to review the corporate structure of the Company to unlock growth and value creation for all business segments, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

The company is currently engaged in Consumer Product segment (CP) and Engineering Procurement and Construction segment (EPC).

Considering the varied nature and potential opportunities of each of the business segments and the need for a focused approach to unlock these opportunities, the board of directors of the company has decided that the company should undertake a comprehensive review of the existing corporate structure, it added.

This will encompass an evaluation of full range of options and alternatives (including demerger(s), subsidarisation(s), strategic partnerships etc.), company said.

Accordingly, the board of directors has authorised the BEL Management to evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives, and subject to such detailed evaluation, consider housing the Power Transmission and Power Distribution business verticals as a standalone / independent legal entity.

“Over the past couple of years, the Power Transmission and Power Distribution business verticals, have sharpened their operational focus, ensuring project closures, increased cash flows, reduction in receivables and repayment of most of the debt, whilst simultaneously focusing on health and safety and ESG in general," said Shekhar Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Electricals.

"We believe the time is now ripe to build further on this and review our structures to enable unconstrained business growth for each business segment. We will continue to leverage our legacy and our strengths in our people, project management, operations and manufacturing, to better serve our customers and all stakeholders,” he added.