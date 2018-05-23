App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Electricals gains 6% despite 81% fall in Q4 net profit Rs 7.3 cr

Revenue of the company increased by 27 percent at Rs 1,606.3 crore against Rs 1,264 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bajaj Electricals rose 6 percent intraday Wednesday as company registered massive growth in the March quarter numbers.

The company's net profit declined 81 percent at Rs 7.3 crore against Rs 38.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased by 27 percent at Rs 1,606.3 crore against Rs 1,264 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 82.6 percent at Rs 135 crore and margin was up at 8.4percent.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs 3.50 per share (175 percent) of face value of Rs 2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2018, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting of the company will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

At 13:46 hrs Bajaj Electricals was quoting at Rs 619.05, up Rs 14.25, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

The stock gained 98 percent in the last one year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

