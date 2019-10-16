App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Consumer surges 20% on promoter stake sale; Macquarie maintains outperform

Bajaj Resources sold 3,22,65,100 shares at an average price of Rs 194.56, according to the exchange data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 20 percent intraday on October 16 after the company's promoter offloaded their stake in the company.

Bajaj Resources, a promoter of the company, on October 15 has offloaded around 22 percent stake in the company for Rs 628 crore through an open market transaction.

Bajaj Resources held 59.9 percent stake in Bajaj Consumer Care at the end of September quarter.

A host of fund houses, including Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Steinberg India Emerging Opportunities Fund, were among the buyers of shares.

In March, promoter entities had sold 6.85 percent stake in the company for about Rs 320 crore through an open market transaction.

The research house Macquarie has maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 592 per share.

According to research house the repayment of promoter’s personal debt will largely remove the pledge.

However, the sales proceeds will be utilised for repayment of promoter’s personal debt and majority of promoter’s pledge will come down after this stake sale, it added.

At 0930 hrs, Bajaj Consumer Care was quoting at Rs 232.55, up Rs 37.00, or 18.92 percent on the BSE.

With inputs from PTI

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 09:47 am

