you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Consumer share price sheds 5% on Q4 earnings report

Total revenue dropped by 27.75 percent to Rs 178.76 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 247.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Bajaj Consumer Care share price shed over 5 percent intraday on June 19 after the company reported a 61 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.29 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The stock has shed 35 percent in the last 6 months and was quoting at Rs 144, down Rs 8.35, or 5.48 percent at 10:59 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 149 and an intraday low of Rs 140.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 59.82 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue dropped by 27.75 percent to Rs 178.76 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 247.44 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Bajaj Consumer Care total expenses were at Rs 158.69 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 172.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Bajaj Consumer has reported degrowth in quarterly revenue and profit in recent results with decline in net profit with falling profit margin (QoQ).

Moneycontrol technical rating is neutral with technical indicators being neutral and moving averages being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Bajaj Consumer #Buzzing Stocks

