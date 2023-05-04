Bajaj Consumer Care shares rally 9% on 13% surge in Q4 net profit

BAJAJ CONSUMER CARE

Bajaj Consumer Care limited (BCCL) gained 9 percent on May 4 after the company reported a 13 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 36 crore a year ago, and 22 percent over the last quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 15 percent to Rs 246 crore during the quarter on the back of steady volumes compared to Rs 215 crore reported last year. Total expenses stood at Rs 210 crore, up 14 percent, in Q4FY23 as against Rs 185 crore. BCCL’s total income surged 13 percent to Rs 260 crore in the March quarter.

Follow our live blog for all market action

EBITDA stood at Rs 43 crore rising by 18.7 percent from Rs 36 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA margin expanded to 17.4 percent versus 16.8 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

For the financial year ended March 2023, BCCL’s net profit was down 18 percent to Rs 139 crore. It was at Rs 170 crore in FY22. Its revenue from operation in FY23 increased 9 percent to Rs 949 crore over Rs 867 crore a year ago.

The company also declared a 500 percent dividend for its shareholders aggregating to Rs 5 per share having a face value of Re 1 each for FY23.

Also Read: Cholamandalam Investment surges 9% after March quarter earnings beat projections

The market capitalisation of the company has increased over 15 percent in the last month. At 10.30am, the scrip was trading 6.8 percent up on the NSE at Rs 175.85 with benchmark Index Nifty trading 0.24 percent up at 18,133.40 points.