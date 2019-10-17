Bajaj Consumer Care promoter offloads 22% stake; stock up 15%

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care rallied for the second day, rising more than 15 percent in early trade on October 17, after its promoter offloaded stake through an open market transaction.

On October 15, promoter Bajaj Resources offloaded around 22 percent stake for Rs 628 crore. It sold 3,22,65,100 shares at an average price of Rs 194.56, according to exchange data.

Bajaj Resources held 59.9 percent stake in Bajaj Consumer Care at the end of the September quarter.

Research house Macquarie has maintained an outperform call on the stock with a target at Rs 592 per share.

At 10:28 hrs, Bajaj Consumer Care was quoting at Rs 257.80, up Rs 23.15, or 9.87 percent.