 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bajaj Auto vrooms on electric 3-wheeler launch plan this month

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

The electric three-wheeler will be launched for both the cargo and passenger vehicle segments but will be made available in a limited number of cities initially

Bajaj Auto wants to undertake the rollout of 3-wheeler EVs in a phased manner

Continuing its winning streak for a third day in a row, Bajaj Auto shares gained over 2 percent in the morning trade on April 3, with the automaker reportedly set to introduce its first electric three-wheeler this month.

The product will be launched for both the cargo and passenger vehicle segments, but will be made available in a limited number of cities initially, Hindu Businessline has reported.

At 1o.30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 3,971.80 on the National Stock Exchange, up by 2.2 percent.

Follow our live blog for all the market action