Bajaj Auto slips on poor September sales numbers

Shares of Bajaj Auto slipped over 1 percent intraday on October 1 after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the month of September.

The company's total sales for September were down 20 percent at 4.02 lakh units against 5.02 lakh units in the same month in 2018.

Its exports declined 2 percent at 1.86 lakh units against 1.90 lakh units YoY.

The company sold 3.36 lakh units of motorcycle, down 22 percent from 4.30 lakh units. Also, its commercial vehicle sales were down 8 percent at 65,305 units versus 71,070 units YoY.