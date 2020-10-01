172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|bajaj-auto-shares-jump-6-after-robust-september-sales-exports-rise-14-5909081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 10:24 AM IST

Bajaj Auto shares jump 6% on robust September sales

Bajaj Auto share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on October 1 after the company declared its auto sales numbers for the month of September.

Total sales at 4.41 lakh units against 4.02 lakh units (YoY). Total sales went up 24 percent at 4.41 lakh units against 3.56 lakh units (MoM). 2-wheeler sales jumped 20 percent at 4.04 lakh units against 3.36 lakh units (YoY).

3-wheeler sales went down 44 percent at 36,455 units against 65,305 units (YoY). Domestic sales went up 6 percent at 2.28 lakh units against 2.15 lakh units (YoY). Exports grew 14 percent at 2.12 lakh units against 1.86 lakh units (YoY).

The stock was trading at Rs 3,066.00, up Rs 186.50, or 6.48 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,069.00 and an intraday low of Rs 2,930.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding. The company is efficient in managing assets to generate profits - ROA improving since last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buzzing Stocks

