you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto share price slips over 3%on weak March sales number

Domestic sales of the company fell by 55 percent at 1,16,541 units against 2,59,185 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Bajaj Auto share price slipped over 3 percent in the early trade on April 3 after the company reported weak sales for March 2020.

The company's March sales were down 38 percent at 2,42,575 units against 3,93,351 vehicles in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales fell by 55 percent at 1,16,541 units against 2,59,185 units, while exports were down 6 percent at 1,26,034 units versus 1,34,166 units, year on year.

At 0924 hours, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 1,993.50, down Rs 58.40, or 2.85 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 3,315 February 3, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 1,793.10 on March 24, 2020.

It is trading 40.07 percent below its 52-week high and 10.79 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buzzing Stocks

