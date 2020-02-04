App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 09:46 AM IST

Bajaj Auto share price slips 1% on weak January sales

The numbers were below Nomura expectation of 4.05 lakh units.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Bajaj Auto share price slipped 1 percent in early trade on February 4 after the company reported weak sales numbers for January 2020.

The company has reported a 3 percent fall in its January sales at 3,94,473 units versus 4,07,150 units in January 2019.

In the domestic market company's sales fell 17 percent at 1,92,872 units versus 2,31,461 units, while reported highest ever exports as the company sold 2,01,601 units, up 15 percent from 1,75,689 units, YoY.

The company's 2-wheeler sales declined 5 percent at 3,32,342 units versus 3,50,460 units and commercial vehicles sales were up 10 percent at 62,131 units against 56,690 units, YoY.

At 09:22, hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,249.10, down Rs 40.40, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Bajaj Auto #Buzzing Stocks

