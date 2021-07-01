MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Bajaj Auto share price rises nearly 3% on better June sales data

Bajaj Auto's June sales were up 24 percent at 3,46,136 units against 2,78,097 units in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto share price rose nearly 3 percent intraday on July 1 after the company posted better sales numbers for June 2021. Its June sales were up 24 percent at 3,46,136 units against 2,78,097 units in the year-ago period.

Exports saw a big jump of 45 percent at 1,84,300 units versus 126,908 units, YoY. Domestic sales were up 7 percent at 1,61,836 units against 151,189 units, YoY.

Three-wheeler sales jumped 55 percent at 35,558 units versus 22,975 units and two-wheelers rose 22 percent at 3,10,578 units against 2,55,122 units.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 0933 hours, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 4,235.80, up Rs 102.65, or 2.48 percent, on the BSE.

Close
The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,361.20 on February 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,793.20 July 2, 2020. It is trading 2.88 percent below its 52-week high and 51.65 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jul 1, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.