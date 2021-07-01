Bajaj Auto share price rises nearly 3% on better June sales data

live bse live

Bajaj Auto share price rose nearly 3 percent intraday on July 1 after the company posted better sales numbers for June 2021. Its June sales were up 24 percent at 3,46,136 units against 2,78,097 units in the year-ago period.

Exports saw a big jump of 45 percent at 1,84,300 units versus 126,908 units, YoY. Domestic sales were up 7 percent at 1,61,836 units against 151,189 units, YoY.

Three-wheeler sales jumped 55 percent at 35,558 units versus 22,975 units and two-wheelers rose 22 percent at 3,10,578 units against 2,55,122 units.

At 0933 hours, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 4,235.80, up Rs 102.65, or 2.48 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,361.20 on February 4, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,793.20 July 2, 2020. It is trading 2.88 percent below its 52-week high and 51.65 percent above its 52-week low.