Bajaj Auto share price rises 2% on improved sales numbers

Bajaj Auto share price rose 2 percent in the trade on September 1 after the company reported robust sales numbers for August 2021.

The company has posted a 5 percent jump in its August 2021 total sales at 3,73,270 units against 3,56,199 units in August 2020.

However, its domestic sales were down 7 percent at 1,72,595 Units against 1,85,879 units. Exports were up 18 percent at 2,00,675 units versus 170,320 units, YoY.

The total 2-wheelers sales were up 5 percent at 3,38,310 units versus 3,21,058 units YoY.

At 09:22 hrs, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,802.60, up Rs 76.90, or 2.06 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,361.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,823.35 on 04 February, 2021 and 02 November, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.81 percent below its 52-week high and 34.68 percent above its 52-week low.